Azerbaijan and Russia project new high in trade relations

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. They expressed optimism that the conference would make a vital contribution to the international efforts to combat climate change.The parties underscored the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia thanks to the joint efforts and close contacts of the two countries’ presidents.The two underlined that the continuation of the high-level dialogue during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan in August of this year, as well as within the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS and the BRICS Summit in Moscow and Kazan in October gave a strong impetus to the bilateral relations.The PMs hailed the consistent development of trade and economic cooperation. Given the dynamically growing trade turnover, which amounted to $3.5 bln in 9 months of the current year, the sides forecasted a new record of mutual trade by the end of the year.The heads of government lauded the humanitarian and interregional cooperation, cultural, scientific and youth exchange, and mutual growth of tourist flows between the two countries.The prime ministers explored the prospects for further enhancing the mutually beneficial cooperation, expressing their readiness to continue to work constructively on the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda.

