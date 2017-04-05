Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss military-technical cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Deputy Crown Prince, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Defense Minister Muhammad bin Salman.

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, met with Deputy Crown Prince, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Defense Minister Muhammad bin Salman.

According to the Defense Ministry's website, during the meeting the sides discussed military, military-technical cooperation between the two countries, regional security issues and other issues of mutual interest.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, the Defense Minister visited the Center of the Islamic Military Coalition.

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the Center for Countering Terrorism and was informed about the activities of the structure.

News.Az

News.Az