Azerbaijan and Serbia have great potential in the field of transport and logistics: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Taking advantage of such wonderful relations of strategic partnership and, at the same time, our personal friendly relations, we do hope that this will produce result in all areas, of course – first of all, in trade,” said the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following the one-on-one meeting with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, News.az reports

“I am sure that the implementation of the agreements reached will lead to an increase in the volume of trade. It is not at the desired level yet,” the head of state underlined.

“There is great potential in the field of transport and logistics, especially if we take into account that international transport corridors pass through the territories of Azerbaijan and Serbia, and our relevant institutions should work hard to create alignments and connections. Contacts have already been established between relevant institutions of our countries,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

News.Az