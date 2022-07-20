Azerbaijan and Serbia mull prospects for cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed prospects for cultural cooperation, as Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with Ambassador of Serbia to Azerbaijan Dragan Vladisavljevic, the Ministry of Culture told News.Az.

Minister Anar Karimov emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences in library, cinematography, museology and other humanitarian fields, as well as organizing exhibitions.

Minister Anar Karimov also highlighted the significance of the "Peace for Culture" global campaign announced by the Ministry of Culture last year, pointing out the readiness of Azerbaijan to cooperate with Serbia within this campaign.

Serbian Ambassador Dragan Vladisavljevic described the joint projects carried out as an indication of the close relations not only between the two cultures, but also between the two peoples.

The sides also touched about the importance of protecting historical heritage and passing on culture to future generations. They also discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in the field of archeology and ethnography.

News.Az