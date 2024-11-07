Azerbaijan and Spain explore opportunities for cooperation at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a phone conversation with José Manuel Albares Bueno, Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, News.Az reports.

During the phone conversation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of lives due to the flash floods in Spain and other consequences of the natural disaster.The two, furthermore, explored prospects for cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of enhancing the existing collaboration.The discussions also focused on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and cooperation issues between the two countries in this regard.The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az