Azerbaijan and Sudan hold talks on cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Sudan’s newly appointed Ambassador, Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa.

The ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov, who congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, including the current regional situation and security issues.

Both sides underlined the importance of political dialogue in developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms. They stressed the importance of the consultation mechanism between the foreign ministries, the joint working group on economic cooperation, and reciprocal visits. Sudan's continued support for Azerbaijan’s positions and initiatives in international organizations – especially the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) – was acknowledged with appreciation.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing educational scholarships to Sudanese students.

Minister Bayramov, for his part, briefed the ambassador on Armenia's 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the peace process, and ongoing reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict period.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az