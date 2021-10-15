Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss development of economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Ambassador of Turkey to the country Cahit Bagci to discuss the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov hailed the high-level of strategic cooperation, as well as strong ties of friendship and partnership between the two brotherly countries. The minister also praised the constant political and moral support provided by fraternal Turkey to Azerbaijan. “The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations signed between the two friendly and brotherly countries on 15 June 2021 opens up new opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

Hailing the Turkish-Azerbaijani strategic alliance, as well as the Turkish companies’ active involvement in the restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Cahit Bagci emphasized that brotherly Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of economic and trade partnership, cooperation in the reconstruction of the liberated territories, expansion of the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az