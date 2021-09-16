Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss prospects for further cooperation in education area

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with a delegation led by Head of the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Ali Taha Koc, Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for future cooperation with the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey in the field of education.

News.Az