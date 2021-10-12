Azerbaijan and Turkey ink agreement on co-op for environmental protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Turkish Minister of Environment and Urban Development of Murat Kurum, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, met with officials of the country’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on environmental issues, reducing the impact of climate change, proper waste management, including plastic waste, and discussed prospects for future cooperation.

A two-year Work Program (2022-2023) was signed on the implementation of the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Environmental Protection between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey".

News.Az