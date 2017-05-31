Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Memo of Understanding in airworthiness

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, May 30, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Interstate Aviation Committee and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Turkey in the field of airworthiness was signed at the headquarters of the Interstate Council for Aviation and Use of Airspace in Baku.

The Memorandum was the result of a long work on the mutual study of the standards and procedures of the Parties aimed at ensuring the safety of civil aircraft flights. This memorandum is aimed at strengthening and developing cooperation between the parties in this field.

The Memorandum fixes the intention of the Parties to sign the Working Procedures for the Certification of Aircraft, the preparation of which is carried out by the IAC Aviation Register and the Airworthiness Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Turkish Republic.

In particular, this will allow the implementation of the project for the delivery of Russian Ka-32A11BC helicopters to Turkey, the interest in which was once again confirmed by the Turkish side. The Ka-32A11BC helicopter has the current certificate of the Aviation Register of the IAC and EASA, which is successfully operated in many countries of Europe and the world.

The parties expressed their confidence about the further fruitful cooperation both in the field of airworthiness and in other areas of flight safety.

