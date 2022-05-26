Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss prospects for the development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 26, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Muhsin Dere, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

Welcoming the guests, Colonel General Z. Hasanov noted that ties between the countries are based on friendship and brotherhood. The Minister added that cooperation with Türkiye in military, military-technical and military education fields has been expanded in order to increase the defense power of Azerbaijan and this is an important factor ensuring stability in the region.

It was stressed that the friendly relations between the two countries' heads played an important role in the development of relations between the fraternal countries, and the support provided by Türkiye in the military field, as in all areas, was of special importance.

In turn, the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Türkiye, expressing satisfaction with his next visit to Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of developing joint industry in the military sphere and conducting an exchange of experience between the countries.

It was emphasized that the Teknofest Azerbaijan held in Baku has a special significance.

Prospects for the development and main areas of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

