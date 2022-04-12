Azerbaijan and Turkiye mull co-op in personal data protection

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted a meeting of the working subgroup on cooperation in the field of personal data protection of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group on Digital Transformation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Shahin Aliyev, Head of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. From the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by President of the Personal Data Protection Authority Faruk Bilir and representatives of the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye.

During the meeting, presentations were made on personal data protection and harmonization of national legislations of the two countries in this area. There was also an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

In his speech, Head of the Electronic Security Service Shahin Aliyev informed the meeting participants about the basic principles of the legislation of Azerbaijan on personal data protection, legal reforms in this area, as well as projects that the Electronic Security Service plans to implement in this regard. Shahin Aliyev emphasized that the work to be done between the two countries in the field of personal data protection will contribute to the development of existing ties.

The agreement to establish Azerbaijani-Turkish Working Group on Digital Transformation was reached during a meeting held on February 18, 2021 in Ankara between Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and President of the Digital Transformation Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye Ali Taha Koc.

News.Az