Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan enjoy ample opportunities for cooperation in many areas: President Ilham Aliyev

Very close political ties between the two countries rest on a solid foundation. There are ample opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in energy, cotton cultivation, transport, investments and other spheres, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, News.Az reports.

The head of state added that Azerbaijan is ramping up its transport-transit capabilities and it provides additional opportunities in the future for shipment of Turkmenistan`s goods through Azerbaijan.

