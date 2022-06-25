Azerbaijan and UAE mull expansion of partnership on green energy production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC and Chairman of Masdar Company Sultan Al Jaber, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting, we talked about successful economic relations between our countries, cooperation in oil and gas production and petrochemical projects, as well as expansion of partnership on green energy production,” Minister Jabbarov said on Twitter.

News.Az