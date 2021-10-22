Azerbaijan and UN ink MoU to promote corporate sustainability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the United Nations have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote corporate sustainability, News.Az reports.

The document was signed by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreyeva, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Orkhan Mammadov and the head of the Board of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev.

The memorandum was signed in order to achieve national priorities for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, strengthen the position of business in society, create strong business models in the post-pandemic period and expand opportunities for entering foreign markets.

News.Az