Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for transport cooperation
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Uzbekistan`s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, News.Az reports.
The sides discussed the current state of and prospects for cooperation in the field of transport between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
The discussion focused on issues related to increasing the transit potential of the two countries.