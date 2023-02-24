Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign agreement to establish joint Investment Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint Investment Fund, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, News.Az reports.

The minister said the document was signed on the sidelines of the 1st Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interregional forum.

He stressed that the 1st Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interregional forum is an important platform for enriching close relations between the two countries with joint initiatives.

“During the event, the governments of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund. Every provision in the document serves mutual investments, trade turnover increase, expansion of economic cooperation,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az