Azerbaijan and Vietnam agree on cooperation program between prosecutors’ offices
- 08 Jun 2026 16:37
- 08 Jun 2026 16:42
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- Azerbaijan
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A delegation led by Vietnam’s Prosecutor General Nguyen Tien has arrived in Baku on a working visit, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.
During the visit, Nguyen Tien visited the Alley of Honor, where he paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his grave. He also visited the graves of prominent Azerbaijani figures Zarifa Aliyeva, Aziz Aliyev and Tamerlan Aliyev, as well as the Alley of Martyrs, where he honoured those who died for Azerbaijan’s independence, News.Az reports, citing APA.
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A meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev and his Vietnamese counterpart, during which both sides noted the dynamic development of interstate relations driven by the leadership of both countries.
The two officials signed a Cooperation Program covering various areas of prosecutorial activity, including asset recovery and environmental protection, aimed at strengthening legal cooperation and expanding institutional ties between the two countries.
Following the talks, the delegation also visited the History Museum of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
By Leyla Şirinova