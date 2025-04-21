Azerbaijan and Vietnam talk cooperation in international organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Monday with a delegation led by Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on the current bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, as well as the regional and international situation.

The ministers highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts, including the political consultation mechanism, in maintaining and developing the existing political dialogue between the two countries.

The sides pointed out the broad prospects for boosting cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy security, agriculture, humanitarian, tourism and education. They underscored the importance of using existing opportunities, as well as the activities of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in this regard.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and ASEAN.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the significance of the historic decisions adopted during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

FM Bayramov briefed the Vietnamese delegation on the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work underway in the liberated territories, efforts to combat the mine threat, as well as the progress of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meeting, the FMs also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Vietnam. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Vietnamese delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

News.Az