Azerbaijan announces allowed activities during tightened quarantine

Activities in all areas of working, services and trade, as well as the movement of public transport and cars in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region will be stopped from 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 6 to 06:00 o'clock on June 8, Trend reports.

By decision of the Operational Headquarters, only the movement of special vehicles, ambulances, emergency services, as well as service vehicles of bodies (structures) and organizations whose movements are permitted will be allowed.

The activity of the following state bodies, structures and other organizations engaged in the fields established by the Cabinet of Ministers is allowed:

- hospitals, ambulance stations;

- institutions of social services, including services for the care of persons with intellectual and other disabilities, as well as those in need of special care;

- utilities (water and sewage, gas, heating, electricity distribution, collection and disposal of household waste);

- production and supply of electricity;

- land reclamation and water management;

- communication services;

- TV and radio broadcasting (television and radio channels, cable television);

- rail, road, sea, air freight;

- activities on ensuring transport and pipelines;

- continuous production activities (enterprises whose activities cannot be stopped due to production and technical conditions);

- production, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas;

- services for the protection and ensuring technical safety of enterprises whose work and official activities are suspended.

News.Az