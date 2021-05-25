Azerbaijan announces date for reopening shopping malls
25 May 2021
Large shopping centers will reopen in Azerbaijan from June 10, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.
Movsumov made the announcement at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.