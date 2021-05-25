Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan announces date for reopening shopping malls

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan announces date for reopening shopping malls

Large shopping centers will reopen in Azerbaijan from June 10, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the announcement at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      