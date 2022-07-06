Azerbaijan announces date of Eid al-Fitr prayer

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to calculations of Shamakhy Astrophysical Observatory under ANAS, Eid al-Fitr will coincidence with the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah - on July 9 with the Gregorian calendar relevant to the appearance of the crescent moon on the horizon of Azerbaijan, it has been noted in the recommendations of the Caucasian Muslims Office, News.az reports.

Joint holiday prayers will be performed in mosques on July 9.

