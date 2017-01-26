Azerbaijan announces Hajj fee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has begun receiving documents for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

Azerbaijani pilgrims will be sent altogether by airplanes, the CMO told APA.

The pilgrimage package per person costs 3,850 US dollars. The quota for Azerbaijani pilgrims this year is 600.

Pilgrims are required to present their passport, a copy of their national ID card, four colored 4x6cm photos with white background, and a health certificate.

The documents will only be received at the pilgrimage department which situated next to the CMO’s Tazapir Complex.

News.Az

