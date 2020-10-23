Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan announces latest data on civilian casualties caused by Armenian military aggression

As many as 63 civilians have been killed and 298 others wounded as a result of the shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces since September 27, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said Friday.

Moreover, 398 civilian facilities, 90 multi-story residential buildings, and 2,156 private houses fell into disrepair.

