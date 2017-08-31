Azerbaijan announces manat rate for September 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced the dollar exchange rate for September 5.

Official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, against the US dollar was set at 1.701 AZN/USD for September 5, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) said August 31.



Thus, manat’s rate against the US dollar remained unchanged compared to the rate on August 31.

News.Az

