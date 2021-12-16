Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 30,303 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Over the past day, as many as 3,335 citizens received the first dose, 4,126 – the second dose and 22,842 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,990,538 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,131,789 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,630,793 people – the second dose and 1,227,956 people – booster dose.

News.Az