Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
- 19 Apr 2021 17:03
- 01 Oct 2025 20:47
Some 19 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.19, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has announced.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16 citizens, and the second one to 3 citizens per day.
In total, up until now, 1,337,380 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 889,232 people, and the second - by 448,148 people.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.