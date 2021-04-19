Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 19 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.19, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has announced.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16 citizens, and the second one to 3 citizens per day.

In total, up until now, 1,337,380 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 889,232 people, and the second - by 448,148 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az