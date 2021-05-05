Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past day, some 29,778 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 7,957 citizens, and the second one to 21,821 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,566,106 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 987,962 people, and the second - by 578,144 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az