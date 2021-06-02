Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 54,379 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 2, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 47,876 citizens, and the second one to 6,503 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,367,094 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,452,774 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 914,320 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

