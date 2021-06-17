Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 38,556 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 17, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 25,546 citizens, and the second one to 13,010 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,877,878 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,885,031 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 992,847 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az