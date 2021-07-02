Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 73,621 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 2, according to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 33,992 citizens, and the second one to 39,629 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,670,729 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,290,808 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,379,921 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az