Azerbaijan announces number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date

Some 77 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Over the past day, as many as 5 citizens received the first dose, 49 – the second dose and 23 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,066,951 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,140,918 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,641,918 people - the second dose and 1,284,115 people booster dose.

News.Az