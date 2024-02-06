Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan announces number of local observers registered for presidential election

As many as 89,366 local observers have registered to monitor the presidential election scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports.

Panahov made the remarks during a meeting with the visiting TURKPA delegation.

“The February 7 election will go down in history as a Victory election for us,” the CEC chairman stressed.

He noted that 5,405 of them were registered with the CEC, and 83,961 with the district election commissions.


