Azerbaijan announces number of local observers registered for presidential election
- 06 Feb 2024 12:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192991
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-announces-number-of-local-observers-registered-for-presidential-election Copied
As many as 89,366 local observers have registered to monitor the presidential election scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports.
Panahov made the remarks during a meeting with the visiting TURKPA delegation.
“The February 7 election will go down in history as a Victory election for us,” the CEC chairman stressed.
He noted that 5,405 of them were registered with the CEC, and 83,961 with the district election commissions.