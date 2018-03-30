Azerbaijan announces number of observers for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 1,281 observers nationwide have so far registered at the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) in order to monitor the April 11 presidential election in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said on Friday, APA reports.

“Of those, 277 have registered at their own initiative, 783 through NGOs, 220 at parties’ initiatives, and one person with a special permit,” he said.

Panahov noted that a total of 543 international observers have registered until now.

“Overall, observers from 51 leading organizations, parliaments and election commissions of different countries have registered. The observers are citizens of 52 countries. The registration of international observers is continuing,” he said.

The CEC chairman added that a total of 53,900 observers have registered to monitor the voting process at constituencies. “Among them are observers from 12 parties,” he said.

