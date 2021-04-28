Azerbaijan announces number of rivers, reservoirs in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region consists of 14 rivers and 9 reservoirs, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told journalists on Wednesday.

"The Araz, Bargushad, Tartar, Khakari, Okhchu, Lev, Zabukh, Tutgun, Turagay, Basit, Gargar, Guru, Khachin and Kondalan rivers are located in the territory of Karabakh. Khudaferin, Sarsang, Gyzgalasy, Khachin Galasy, Khachinchay, Ashaghy Kondalan, Sugovushan, Kondalanchay-1, Kondalanchay-2, and Aghdamkand reservoirs were built on some of the rivers,” Karimov said. “The largest of them is the Khudaferin reservoir (1.612 billion cubic meters), and the largest river is Araz with a length of 1,072 kilometers.”

The deputy minister noted that these rivers and reservoirs are important for the irrigation of lands and provision of the population with potable water and electricity.

News.Az