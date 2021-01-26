Azerbaijan announces number of servicemen of engineering troops martyred in Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 27 servicemen of the Azerbaijani engineering troops were killed in the 44-day Patriotic War, Head of the Department of Engineering and Reinforcement Work and Engineering Troops, Colonel Jeyhun Jafarov told reporters on Tuesday.

He noted that some 143 servicemen of the engineering troops were wounded during the battles.

“The heroism of our servicemen was highly appreciated by the supreme commander. More than 30 servicemen of the engineering troops were awarded orders, more than 400 servicemen were awarded medals for the heroism and bravery shown during the Patriotic War,” the colonel added.

News.Az