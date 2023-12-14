Azerbaijan announces number of tourists visiting Shusha this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 1,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha this year and stayed overnight in the city.

Head of the Department of Cultural Heritage and Regional Tourism of the State Tourism Agency Elgun Javadov announced this at a first scientific-practical conference "Restoration and development of tourism in the territories liberated from occupation", News.Az reports.

According to him, it is planned to increase this indicator and produce additional tourist products in the future.

He also said that "three tourist recreational zones will be established in Khojavand district and five in Kalbajar district."

The tourist zone to be established in the Kalbajar will cover more than 3,000 hectares: "Tourist zones in these territories have been determined with the participation of foreign specialists. After the preparation of design and estimate documentation, works will begin.”

News.Az