Azerbaijan announces plans for Summer Olympics 2021

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sport and the National Olympic Committee issued a joint statement, Trend reports.

“After gaining independence, Azerbaijan always actively participates in the Olympic Games, and takes leading places. The training of Azerbaijani athletes is important, and is always carried out on the basis of a special program,” said the appeal.

Considering the above, the following relevant measures will be taken in connection with the Olympic Games in 2021 (month not specified):

- training in accordance with a pre-developed system during the year remaining before the start of the games;

- systematic monitoring of the condition of athletes to maintain the highest level of training until 2021;

- preparation of the list of athletes in reserve by the federations;

- strengthening work with young and promising athletes;

- timely check of the athletes’ health and regular testing during the quarantine period, continuation of training camps in special conditions under strict control.

In connection with the coronavirus threat, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed to hold the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021, to which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave a positive response.

