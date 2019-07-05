Azerbaijan announces rewards for local winning athletes and their coaches at 2nd European Games

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to institute rewards for Azerbaijan`s winning athletes and their coaches at the 2nd European Games which was held in Minsk, Belarus.

Under the Presidential Order, the amount of rewards for Olympic athletes and their coaches is defined as below: each athlete who won the first place – 50,000 AZN, his coach – 25,000 AZN, each athlete who took the second place – 30, 000 AZN, his coach – 15, 000 AZN, each athlete who won the third place – 20,000 AZN, his coach – 10,000 AZN.

Apart from that, senior coaches of national teams - in the amount which is due to the coach for the athlete who showed the best result (once).

News.Az