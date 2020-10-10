Azerbaijan announces total number of civilians killed in Armenia’s recent attacks
- 10 Oct 2020 14:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153117
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-announces-total-number-of-civilians-killed-in-armenias-recent-attacks-1 Copied
A total of 31 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 171 wounded as a result of recent military attacks by the Armenian armed forces, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan informed on Tuesday.
The Armenian attacks also damaged 146 civilian facilities, 1,137 houses, 45 apartment buildings, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
News.Az