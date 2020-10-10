Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan announces total number of civilians killed in Armenia’s recent attacks

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan announces total number of civilians killed in Armenia’s recent attacks

A total of 31 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 171 wounded as a result of recent military attacks by the Armenian armed forces, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan informed on Tuesday.

The Armenian attacks also damaged 146 civilian facilities, 1,137 houses, 45 apartment buildings, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      