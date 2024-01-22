Azerbaijan: Another 30 families relocated to liberated Fuzuli city get house keys

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 30 families (106 people), relocated to the city of Fuzuli under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, have been presented with house keys.

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and other officials.

A total of 440 families (1625 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

News.Az