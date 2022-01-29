Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: Another passenger bus departs to Shusha

Another passenger bus departed from Baku to Shusha.

The bus left the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex for Shusha at 06:30, News.az reports.

On January 24, Azerbaijan launched regular passenger bus trips to its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Trips are organized on the Ahmedbeyli-Shusha route four times a week, to other destinations – twice a week. The activities of the bus route Fuzuli-Shusha International Airport will be coordinated with air travel.

The fare on the route Baku-Shusha-Baku in one direction will be 10.4 manats, on the route Baku-Agdam-Baku - 9.4 manats, on the route Akhmedbeyli-Shusha-Ahmedbeyli (express) - 7 manats, on the route Barda-Agdam -Barda (express) - 5 manats, on the route Fizuli International Airport - Shusha - 6 manats.

Passengers must book round-trip tickets at the same time.

Those wishing to travel to the liberated territories can purchase tickets electronically. For this purpose, the portal yolumuzqarabaga.az has been launched.


News.Az 

