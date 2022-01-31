Azerbaijan: Another passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam

Another regular passenger bus from Baku arrived in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

The bus departed from the territory of the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex.

In Aghdam, the passengers have visited the Imarat palace complex, built by Panahali Khan in the XVIII century.

The visitors also saw the burial place of famous Azerbaijani poet Khurshidbanu Natavan, destroyed during Aghdam’s Armenian occupation, and other historical monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism.

Regular bus trips to the liberated territories have been carried out since January 24.

