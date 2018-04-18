Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to North Korea

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on appointing Akram Zeynalli as the country’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Democr

According to the order, Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli was also appointed as Azerbaijan’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the People's Democratic Republic of Korea, with his office in Beijing.    

News.Az 

