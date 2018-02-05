Azerbaijan appoints another deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies

Elmir Valizade was appointed deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree, dated Feb. 2.

Before the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies were merged, Valizade served as deputy minister of communications and high technologies, Trend reports.

Earlier, Ali Abdullayev was appointed first deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies upon the presidential decree.

