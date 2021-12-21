Azerbaijan appoints military prosecutors for liberated Kalbajar, Gubadli districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of military prosecutors for the Kalbajar and Gubadli districts, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

Under the order, Mahir Bayramov was appointed military prosecutor for the Kalbajar district, and Elshan Mursalov – for the Gubadli district.

After the creation of military prosecutor's offices in the districts liberated from the Armenian occupation, in accordance with the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On creation of new military prosecutor's offices in liberated territories" dated April 1, 2021, by orders of the prosecutor general, the structure and number of the staff of military prosecutor's offices were determined.

News.Az