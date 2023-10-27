Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Greece

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Arif Mammadov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Greece, News.az reports.

By another presidential decree, Arif Mammadov was dismissed from the post of chairman of the Board of the State Maritime and Port Agency.


