Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Greece
- 27 Oct 2023 15:16
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Arif Mammadov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Greece, News.az reports.
By another presidential decree, Arif Mammadov was dismissed from the post of chairman of the Board of the State Maritime and Port Agency.