Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Qatar

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on appointing Mahir Aliyev Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar, News.az reports.

By another decree of the president, Rashad Ismayilov was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar.


