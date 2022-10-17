Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to several countries

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on the appointment of Leyla Abdullayeva as the country’s new ambassador to France, News.Az reports.

Under another presidential order, Elkhan Polukhov was appointed as Azerbaijan’s new ambassador to Egypt.

President Ilham Aliyev also signed orders on the appointment of Tural Rzayev and Elchin Baghirov to the post of Azerbaijan’s new ambassadors to Algeria and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

Moreover, Ilgar Mukharov was appointed as Azerbaijan’s new ambassador to the Holy See upon the presidential order.

The head of state also signed an order on the appointment of Rahman Mustayev as the country’s new ambassador to the Netherlands.

News.Az