Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to several more countries

Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to several more countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed an order on the appointment of Nazim Samadov as the country’s new ambassador to Morocco, News.Az reports.

Under another presidential order, Samad Huseynov was appointed Azerbaijan’s new ambassador to Lebanon.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Rashad Aslanov as the country’s new ambassador to Italy.

By the other presidential orders, Anar Imanov and Shovgi Mehdizada were appointed as Azerbaijan’s new ambassadors to Croatia and Vietnam respectively.

News.Az